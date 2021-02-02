Billy Bob's Texas Announces Shows Ahead of Upcoming 40th Anniversary Celebration

When Billy Bob's Texas first opened on April 1, 1981, they celebrated the World's Largest Honky Tonk's grand opening with a concert by Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers. Now, 40 years later, they're doing it all over again when the Grammy Award-winning Gatlin Brothers return on April 1.

The fun doesn't stop there, soon after Hank Williams will be there on April 2 and 3, Midland through April 8-10 and Dwight Yoakam on April 16-17.

The anniversary celebration is set to last through the entire month of April.

There are plenty of other live shows planned before the April celebration, including the Country Cadillac Tour beginning this Thursday with country singer/songwriters Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser.

This acoustic tour, which will feature proper social distancing and other COVID-19-recommended measures, has been years in the making.

Concert Lineup:

FEB 04 - Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser

FEB 05 - Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser

FEB 06 - Lee Brice

FEB 12 - Read Southall Band

FEB 13 - La Mafia

FEB 19 - Danielle Nicole with Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat @ The 81 Club

FEB 19 - Jimmie Allen

FEB 20 - The Cleverlys @ The 81 Club

FEB 20 - Shenandoah & Collin Raye

FEB 26 - Mike & The Moonpies

FEB 27 - Tracy Lawrence

MAR 05 - Shane Smith & the Saints

MAR 06 - Charley Crockett

MAR 12 - Aaron Lewis

MAR 13 - Kip Moore

MAR 18 - The Steel Woods

MAR 19 - TBA

MAR 20 - TBA

MAR 26 - Samantha Fish

MAR 27 - Justin Moore

APR 01 - The Gatlin Brothers

APR 02 - Hank Williams Jr.

APR 03 - Hank Williams Jr.

APR 08 - Midland

APR 09 - Midland

APR 10 - Midland

APR 16 - Dwight Yoakam

APR 17 - Dwight Yoakam

Billy Bob's Texas is located at Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth.