Billy Bob's Texas Announces Shows Ahead of Upcoming 40th Anniversary Celebration

When Billy Bob's Texas first opened on April 1, 1981, they celebrated the World's Largest Honky Tonk's grand opening with a concert by Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers. Now, 40 years later, they're doing it all over again when the Grammy Award-winning Gatlin Brothers return on April 1.
The fun doesn't stop there, soon after Hank Williams will be there on April 2 and 3, Midland through April 8-10 and Dwight Yoakam on April 16-17.
The anniversary celebration is set to last through the entire month of April.
There are plenty of other live shows planned before the April celebration, including the Country Cadillac Tour beginning this Thursday with country singer/songwriters Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser.
This acoustic tour, which will feature proper social distancing and other COVID-19-recommended measures, has been years in the making.
Concert Lineup:
- FEB 04 - Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser
- FEB 05 - Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser
- FEB 06 - Lee Brice
- FEB 12 - Read Southall Band
- FEB 13 - La Mafia
- FEB 19 - Danielle Nicole with Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat @ The 81 Club
- FEB 19 - Jimmie Allen
- FEB 20 - The Cleverlys @ The 81 Club
- FEB 20 - Shenandoah & Collin Raye
- FEB 26 - Mike & The Moonpies
- FEB 27 - Tracy Lawrence
- MAR 05 - Shane Smith & the Saints
- MAR 06 - Charley Crockett
- MAR 12 - Aaron Lewis
- MAR 13 - Kip Moore
- MAR 18 - The Steel Woods
- MAR 19 - TBA
- MAR 20 - TBA
- MAR 26 - Samantha Fish
- MAR 27 - Justin Moore
- APR 01 - The Gatlin Brothers
- APR 02 - Hank Williams Jr.
- APR 03 - Hank Williams Jr.
- APR 08 - Midland
- APR 09 - Midland
- APR 10 - Midland
- APR 16 - Dwight Yoakam
- APR 17 - Dwight Yoakam
Billy Bob's Texas is located at Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth.