Big Tex arrives in Fair Park ahead of 2024 State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas will open its gates next week, and Big Tex took his place in Fair Park ahead of the 2024 season on Friday.

The iconic 55-foot Texan was lifted into his place at 'Big Tex' Circle at 10 a.m.

Big Tex's skeletal structure was originally built in 1949 for a Christmas celebration in Kerens, Texas. After two years in the spotlight as the world's tallest Santa Claus, the Kerens Chamber of Commerce sold the figure to the State Fair of Texas for $750.

Dallas artist Jack Bridges was brought on board to transform Santa into Big Tex.

Big Tex made his State Fair debut in 1952, and after a little engineering, he "found his voice" in 1953. His wave was added in 1997, and three years later, he began to turn his head.

On Oct. 19, 2012, Big Tex was destroyed by an electrical fire, the same year he celebrated his 60th birthday. He returned to the State Fair with a Texas-sized welcome back celebration held on Sept. 27, 2013.

The State Fair of Texas will open for the 2024 season on Sept. 27 and will run through Oct. 20. Daily admission tickets are available online now.

Big Tex's arrival comes just one day after a Dallas judge said the State Fair of Texas could enforce its new policy banning guns from the fairgrounds, rejecting an attempt by the state's attorney general to overturn it, claiming it violates state law.

Judge Emily Tobolowsky, with Dallas's 298th District Court, said after noon on Thursday that the State Fair's policy was legal and that she was denying the injunction filed last month by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

State attorneys objected to the judge's decision Thursday but did not make a statement after the hearing. Mitch Gleiber, president of the State Fair of Texas, said after the hearing that they were now focusing on next Friday.

“We’re just ready to turn our attention to the State Fair of Texas, which is eight days away, and we’re ready to go,” Gleiber said.