Bell at Fort Worth Church to Toll in Memory of Americans Who Lost Their Lives to COVID-19

The hour tolling on Sunday will be followed by a five-minute peal of all of the tower bells

St. Stephen Presbyterian Church

A bell at a Fort Worth church will toll for one hour in memory of the more than 220,000 people in the United States who have died as a result of COVID-19. 

The 4,850-pound bell at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church near the TCU campus will begin tolling at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

According to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, the bells located on top of the central tower of the sanctuary were installed in 1981 and were a gift to the church from the Amon Carter Foundation in memory of Amon Carter, Sr.

The bells were cast in December of 1980 by the Eijsbouts, Ltd. Bell Foundry located in Asten, Holland, the church said.

The "bourdon bell" is tolled at every memorial service held at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, and the full set of bells peal at the end at each memorial service to celebrate the life of the deceased.

The church said the hour tolling on Sunday will be followed by a five-minute peal of all of the tower bells.

The tolling will be livestreamed on the St. Stephen Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

