Bedford ‘Library of Things’ Lends Power Tools, More

Long gone are the days when the local library only loaned out books.

But at the Bedford Public Library they have moved far beyond the standard practice and have ventured into new territory – the Library of Things.

Among those things now available to be checked out – for free – are a sewing machine, home theater projector, a five-gallon water jug, extension cords, various power tools, binoculars, a power washer, a carpet shampooer, a record player, an instant pot, a stroller and many other big ticket items.

“We are trying to focus on items that are one-time use or items you might think you want to buy but you want to try it before you use it,” said Maria Redburn, the Bedford Library Director. “So it is not going to be like a book that circulates 50 times, but we do think that it is going to be something that we have regularly checked out to our patrons.”

Corporate partner Atmos Energy provided the money needed for the Bedford Library to purchase the items for the Library of Things.

In the future the library plans to expand upon its offerings, both in terms of prohibitively expensive items and items like neckties that men can use to look professional for a job interview.