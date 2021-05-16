Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Health Surprises Employees With a $500 Bonus

The bonus came during Nurses Week and Hospital Week

By Demetrius Harper

Baylor White & Scott Health employees celebrating nurses week and hospital week
Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health employees received a $500 bonus Friday in celebration of Nurses Week and Hospital Week.

"This week has been about celebrating our people -- their courage, their dedication and their commitment to those we serve," CEO Jim Hinton and Chief Human Resources Officer Nakesha Lopez said in a message to employees. "At a time when parts of life stood still, our team’s collective spirit pushed us forward. Over the last year, we supported one another like family, and we pursued opportunities to lift each other up."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They said they wanted to show their thanks as the world slowly starts to come back to normal after the past year.

"As we look back, we do so with pride. And as we move forward, let's do so with renewed hope and confidence in not only the important work we do for our patients and members, but in how we will continue to be there for each other," their message said. "Thank you for always going all in."

Baylor Scott & White Health employees

This article tagged under:

Baylor Scott & White
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us