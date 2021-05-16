Baylor Scott & White Health Surprises Employees With a $500 Bonus

Baylor Scott & White Health employees received a $500 bonus Friday in celebration of Nurses Week and Hospital Week.

"This week has been about celebrating our people -- their courage, their dedication and their commitment to those we serve," CEO Jim Hinton and Chief Human Resources Officer Nakesha Lopez said in a message to employees. "At a time when parts of life stood still, our team’s collective spirit pushed us forward. Over the last year, we supported one another like family, and we pursued opportunities to lift each other up."

They said they wanted to show their thanks as the world slowly starts to come back to normal after the past year.

"As we look back, we do so with pride. And as we move forward, let's do so with renewed hope and confidence in not only the important work we do for our patients and members, but in how we will continue to be there for each other," their message said. "Thank you for always going all in."