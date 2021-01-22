Bank Robber Dubbed ‘Mr. Potato Head' Pleads Guilty

A North Texas man dubbed 'Mr. Potato Head' because of a fake rubber nose he wore in robberies pleaded guilty on Jan. 19 to three counts of bank robbery.

John Thomas Rutledge, 56, was arrested by the FBI in late 2019 after robbing multiple banks during September and October of 2019 in the Dallas area including Legacy Texas Bank, Oakwood Bank and Bank of America locations.

NBC 5

He showed tellers notes demanding money but never displayed a weapon, the FBI said. Rutledge stole more than $17,000 in cash from the banks.

Rutledge used other disguises along with the fake rubber nose to hold up banks, according to the FBI.

Rutledge worked in commercial real estate, according to his LinkedIn page and declared bankruptcy in May of 2019.