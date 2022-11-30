Ballet Company Invites Kids to Free Performance of The Nutcracker

Ballet Frontier of Texas brings the magic of The Nutcracker to Fort Worth from Friday through Sunday.

The first to see this year's production, though, will be students in the Fort Worth ISD. More than 2,000 will see the show for free Friday morning at the Will Rogers Auditorium. The nonprofit company hosts free performance to expose kids to the performing arts. For some children, it will be the first time to experience professional ballet.

In the one-hour abridged version of the ballet, the students will see the beloved story of a young girl who dreams of a nutcracker prince. They enjoy a colorful multicultural celebration of sweets from around the world: Spanish Hot Chocolate, Arabian Coffee, Chinese Tea, and Russian Candy. They see dances by sparkling angels and beautiful flowers in addition to Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy - all choreographed to Tchaikovsky's famous score.

In addition, Ballet Frontier's Artistic Director, Chung-Lin Tseng has contributed his own artistic modifications to the original choreography of Roy Tobias.

2022 is the 13th year for Ballet Frontier to perform the 100-year-old ballet.

Performance Dates at Will Rogers Auditorium

December 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

December 3rd at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 4th at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available here.