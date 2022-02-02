child development

‘Baby Day': Free Online Classes to Support Healthy Development for Babies, Caregivers

By Katy Blakey

NBC Universal, Inc.

Registration is now open for Baby Day 2022 -- a time to celebrate our tiniest Texans.

What started with one day is now a weeklong, nationwide celebration providing virtual classes to support caregivers and the healthy development of babies and toddlers.

Due to the pandemic, the event has been moved online. More than 50 organizations will offer free online sessions for both little ones and caregivers to participate.

Hosted by the North Texas non-profit First3Years, Baby Day runs from Feb. 6 – 12.

Classes range from art and music classes for babies to advice for parents on picky eaters, toddler transitions and more.

According to Natalie Fellows, Director of Advancement for First3Years, 85% of a child’s brain develops within the first three years of life.

"Waiting until kindergarten is just too late," Fellows said. “Providing hands-on resources and activities for caregivers to begin investing in their child’s healthy development is very critical."

Fellows said she is excited that some childcare centers will join their sessions live so kids there can participate, but said classes will be recorded so you can watch them anytime.

"This is for anybody who is part of a child’s life,” Fellows said. “That can be mom, dad, sister, brother, aunt, grandma, grandpa and childcare facilities.”

Baby Day is also offering free continuing education credits for professional caregivers.

To learn more: https://babyday.us/

