Azle Man Dies After Officers Used ‘Less-Lethal' Force During Incident: Police

One man is dead following an incident in which Azle police officers deployed their "less-lethal" weapons on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Azle Police Department, officers responded to reports of an armed man with a knife who was making threats located in the Victory Christian Center parking lot on Boyd Road at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they attempted to deescalate the situation, but the armed man immediately advanced toward the first responding officer.

The officer deployed his taser but was unsuccessful in stopping the man's attack, police said.

According to police, a second officer deployed his less-lethal weapon, a shotgun which shoots beanbags, and ultimately struck the suspect.

Police said the first bean bag momentarily stopped the suspect's approach, but the suspect still refused to drop the knife and continued moving towards the officers.

The officer fired a second shot with his less-lethal weapon, and the man dropped his knife and began to comply with the officers, police said.

According to Azle police, officers administered first aid until Azle Fire Department and EMS arrived.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The man was identified as 28-year-old George J. Gordon III, police said. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Azle police said the department requested that the Texas Rangers investigate the incident.