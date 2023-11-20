AT&T Stadium reveals Thanksgiving Day game menu

The kitchen at AT&T Stadium is buzzing with activity as staff prepares for the biggest Thanksgiving Day meal in North Texas during the Dallas Cowboys game.

"We start planning for Thanksgiving before the season even starts," Concessions Chef Heather Fuller said. "This is really, really exciting for us to be part of this massive day," Executive Chef of Legends at AT&T Stadium Marcelo Vasquez said.

The kitchen will prepare more than 13,000 pounds of turkey, 2340 pounds of sweet potatoes, 970 pounds of pumpkin, 16,320 pounds of Cowboys Mac 'n Cheese, and more for the Thanksgiving feast. The Paul Quinn College WE Over Me Farm provides 260 pounds of greens for salads and sides.

"We're just trying to find different things that we can do at different locations so that there's variety around the building," Fuller said.

The Thanksgiving Sandwich is new. It's turkey and all the fixings between a brioche bun that is the size of a dinner plate. Thanksgiving Rolls are fresh, too. They're a holiday spin on eggrolls.

Fan favorites like the Thanksgiving Bowl and Thanksgiving Hand Pie are back.

"It's definitely sharable," Vice President of Food and Beverage George Wasai said. "I tried to eat it by myself once, and I did finish, but I wasn't feeling so good afterwards!"

The game day food is meant to be shared.

"You have the best meal. You have the best experience. You have a game, you like it," Vasquez said. "But we want to make you feel you're almost at home, besides the 90,000 people around you!"

Leftovers will go to Mission Arlington to help feed people in need.