AT&T Stadium employee busted for letting fans sneak into Cowboys game for cash

An employee who worked as a ticket vendor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been arrested after admitting to taking cash from multiple fans and letting them enter the stadium without paying during the Sunday evening Dallas Cowboys versus Philadelphia Eagles game.

According to the Arlington Police Department, 19-year-old Diego Soto is charged with commercial bribery.

(Courtesy: Arlington Police Department)

Authorities said on Sunday, Dec. 10, an Economic Crimes detective of the police department discovered that a contracted ticketing employee had allowed a group of individuals to enter a gate without game tickets in exchange for money.

When officers approached Soto and questioned him, he admitted to accepting the cash. Soto was arrested and taken into custody.

It is unclear how much Soto was paid to permit fans to enter the stadium.