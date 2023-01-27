AT&T

AT&T Call Failures Reported, Fort Worth Police Non-Emergency Line Affected

Police ask callers to call 911 even if it's not an emergency

NBC Connecticut

If you're having trouble making a call from an AT&T phone Friday, you're not alone.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Friday morning that their communications division was made aware that all AT&T users attempting to call the non-emergency number at 817-392-4222, as well as other city numbers, were experiencing call failures.

The outage isn't impacting 911 service, so the department urged anyone trying to call the non-emergency number to call 911 even if the situation is not urgent.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We will keep our community members and media partners informed once the situation is rectified," the department said.

NBC 5 has also confirmed call failures to other numbers from AT&T phones as well Friday morning. AT&T customers reported hearing the message "Your call cannot be completed at this time" when trying to place a call.

NBC 5 has reached out to AT&T for a statement on the apparent outage but has not yet received a reply.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Next Generation Action Network 40 mins ago

LIVE NOW: Protest Planned in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video

black history month 6 hours ago

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Create Mural at Galleria Dallas for Black History Month

This story will be updated. Check back and refresh this story for the latest.

This article tagged under:

AT&TFort WorthFort Worth police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us