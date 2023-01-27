AT&T Call Failures Reported, Fort Worth Police Non-Emergency Line Affected

If you're having trouble making a call from an AT&T phone Friday, you're not alone.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Friday morning that their communications division was made aware that all AT&T users attempting to call the non-emergency number at 817-392-4222, as well as other city numbers, were experiencing call failures.

ATTN AT&T PHONE USERS- Currently, the non-emergency number is not working.

If you need assistance, use 911 even if non-emergency for the time being.

Update will be provided when issue is resolved. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 27, 2023

The outage isn't impacting 911 service, so the department urged anyone trying to call the non-emergency number to call 911 even if the situation is not urgent.

"We will keep our community members and media partners informed once the situation is rectified," the department said.

NBC 5 has also confirmed call failures to other numbers from AT&T phones as well Friday morning. AT&T customers reported hearing the message "Your call cannot be completed at this time" when trying to place a call.

NBC 5 has reached out to AT&T for a statement on the apparent outage but has not yet received a reply.

