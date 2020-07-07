ATM Damaged During Attempted Burglary in Kennedale

An ATM in Kennedale is damaged after an attempted burglary on Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Kennedale Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress at the EECU Credit Union located at 1253 North Little School Road at approximately 4 a.m.

Police said the suspects wrapped a chain around the ATM and attempted to burglarize the machine.

The suspects were gone before police arrived, police said.

According to police, the suspects damaged the machine, but they were unsuccessful in their attempt to break in and steal money.

Police believe the suspects may have been spooked by a passer-by who notified police about the burglary or by sirens in the area caused by an unrelated incident.

Police collected and documented evidence before leaving the scene.