At Least 4 Injured in Pleasant Grove Shooting

At least four people are hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday afternoon in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

The scene, along Jim Miller Road just off the CF Hawn Freeway not far from Frederick Douglass Elementary School, is still unfolding and few details have been confirmed by police.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called to the area at 4:36 p.m. and that four ambulances transported people to area hospitals.

DFR did not confirm the number of injured and noted that ambulances can carry more than one patient.

It's not clear what led to the shooting and police have not yet released any information about the motive or the search for a shooter.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

