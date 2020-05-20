Plano

At Least 2 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Plano

Texas Sky Ranger

U.S. Highway 75 is closed in both directions in Plano after a multi-vehicle crash that killed at least two people Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The crash, which involved a semi-trailer, happened where U.S. 75 meets President George Bush Turnpike and forced the closure of northbound U.S. 75 at State Highway 190, Plano police said.

The Plano Fire Department confirmed two fatalities and said a third person was taken to Medical City Plano.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

