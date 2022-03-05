Artists Restore Historic Fort Worth Home, Open Collaborative Project Space

A pair of renowned artists from North Texas is turning their grandmother's century-old home into a place where artists and neighbors can celebrate their community. They're hoping its location in Fort Worth's Polytechnic Heights neighborhood will inspire the next generation.

Artist Sedrick Huckaby's portraits can be seen in museums around the world. He's one of the painting teachers who has helped former President George W. Bush hone his craft. And these days, he's happy to be working on a project close to his heart, back at home.

"I'm pretty excited to be back in the community," said Huckaby.

Huckaby and his wife Letitia are creating a place to inspire other artists and community members at a home on Wallace Street.

"This house was my grandmother's house and this was the place that everybody would meet," he said.

Huckaby's grandmother, Hallie Beatrice Carpenter, better known as Big Mama, was known for opening her doors and her heart.

"It was also a place that a lot of people knew because she would, she would take in people who if you didn't have a place to stay," he said.

Big Mama passed away in 2008, but her creativity and welcoming spirit live on this latest project. It's taken the couple and their team about ten years to restore the home. They've filled it with art and the pews from his grandmother's church and named it Kinfolk House.

"All communities need culture. They need the arts. They need creativity that just stirs up that creative spirit and people, especially at this time, when we've been through so much," said Huckaby.

And he wants people to know, they can find that creative energy in Poly Heights.

"It's important that art is embraced right here in this community," he said.

For years, Huckaby has shared so much of his grandmother through his artwork, and now they're inviting students, art teachers and neighbors, and creators to her home to collaborate on projects and to celebrate the beauty and culture in their community.

"It's great to have a space that brings people together," Huckaby said.

Kinfolk House will host its grand opening Saturday, March 5th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.. Learn more here.