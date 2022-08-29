artemis 1

Artemis 1 Postponement Turns Into Lesson for Local STEM Students

Some students from Dallas College's Richland Campus came to school early Monday morning, hoping to see the launch

By Noelle Walker

The coffee and donuts were ready, the Artemis 1 decorations hung on the walls, and NASA's live feed was on the screen at Dallas College's Richland Campus as students in the STEM League gathered to witness history.

"What are y'all studying," Dallas College STEM Institute Director Dr. Jason Treadway asked those gathered.

"Aerospace," one student replied.

The window to launch the unmanned Artemis 1 opened at 7:33 a.m. locally, but it was followed by an announcement: The mission was scrubbed for Monday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"The mission has been scrubbed," Treadway told students. "So for those that don't know 'NASA speak', that means it's not happening today."

ARTEMIS 1

business 9 hours ago

NASA Postpones Artemis 1 Rocket Launch as Engine Problem Leaves Timing of a Next Attempt Uncertain

business Aug 27

Here's What's at Stake for NASA's Artemis 1 Mission to the Moon

artemis 1 Aug 25

How NASA's Artemis 1 Moon Mission Will Prepare Us for Mars

NASA cited a problem with one of the engines as the reason.

"You know, this is just part of the space business. We are stressing and testing this rocket, this spacecraft, in a way that you would never do it with a human crew onboard," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "You don't want to light the candle before it's ready to go."

The lesson for students: It takes patience and perfection to get a launch right.

"We'll retry on Friday," Treadway said shrugging.

NASA's next window to launch Artemis 1 is Friday.

This article tagged under:

artemis 1NASADallas CollegeDallas College Richland
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us