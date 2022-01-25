Arrests Made in Deadly Shooting at Lewisville Restaurant

Lewisville police said on Tuesday they have made two arrests in a deadly shooting at a Lewisville restaurant last month.

20-year-old James Williams Dipple and 23-year-old Clint Dennis Charles, Jr. were taken into custody in Dallas without incident.

Both men have been charged with murder and are currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators say Charles and Dipple shot Viron Prescott Ellison, 35, of Sasche while at the Chill Bar & Grill on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Ellison with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Medical City Lewisville for his injuries where he later died.

Officers say, at the time of their arrest, the men were in a vehicle that appeared to match the one witnesses described leaving the scene at the time of the shooting. Officers found a handgun inside the car during the arrest that is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.