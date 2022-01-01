“He Didn't Deserve It,” Family of Lewisville Restaurant Shooting Victim Searches For Answers, Justice

A North Texas family is searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed at a Lewisville restaurant earlier this week.

Multiple 911 calls were made just before 2 a.m. Thursday to report a shooting at Chill Bar & Grill located on 2513 I-35E SB Frontage Road, according to Lewisville police. When authorities arrived, they had to break up a large fight with the assistance of Carrolton police.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities found a man identified as Viron Prescott Ellison, 35, of Sasche on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Ellison was transported to Medical City Lewisville for his injuries where he died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office. His manner of death has been listed as a homicide by the medical examiner.

“He obviously was a fantastic father. He loved all of his kids. Very active, very involved. A lot of the kids, they’ve all said “that was my best friend”. Their best friend has been taken from them,” Aaliyyah Bowie said.

Bowie, Ellison’s girlfriend and mother of four of his children, said he went to Chill Bar & Grill to meet up with a friend.

“That friend and someone else got into an altercation. He was trying to diffuse the situation and got gunned down” she said.

On Friday, friends and family hosted a balloon release in Lewisville in memory of Ellison. According to Lewisville police, witnesses said the suspected shooter left the scene immediately after the shooting in a silver vehicle. A city spokesperson said right now, investigators do not have a motive or know of any connection between the shooter and Ellison.

His family is begging anyone with information to come forward.

“Justice has to be served. He left kids behind. He left a mom behind, a dad, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, loved ones,” Bowie said. “He didn’t deserve it. If anybody knows anything, please…just on the sake of his children, please come forward.”

Lewisville police said witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter, but it is too vague to release publicly at this point. The main number for Lewisville police is (972) 219-3600.