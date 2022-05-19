Arrests Made in Connection to Arlington Shooting Death Outside of Motel

The Arlington Police Department has made three arrests in connection to the May 17 shooting death of a 19-year-old man outside of a motel.

Homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants and took into custody 18-year-old Toby Garcia, 45-year-old James Capps and 17-year-old Joseph Garcia Wednesday afternoon.

Arlington PD

The incident stems from Tuesday evening when Arlington police were called to a reported shooting at a motel in the 6000 block of South Cooper Street. As officers were en route, a 911 dispatch received a call from a couple who said they had picked up a man who'd been shot at that location and were transporting him to the hospital, police said.

EMS was able to catch up with that vehicle and take the victim, 19-year-old Mareon Robertson, to the hospital by ambulance.

Robertson was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

According to the investigation, detectives believe just prior to the shooting, Robertson got into the backseat of a car parked outside of the motel. A few minutes later, Robertson exited the vehicle when Toby Garcia fired shots striking Robertson.

Toby Garcia then got into the car and drove away from the scene.

On Wednesday, May 18, the department received a tip that Garcia had been in the area of West Randoll Mill Road and Fielder Road prompting a large police response.

Schools in the area went into lockdown as police set up a perimeter to search the area.

Officers located Toby Garcia and two others, Joseph Garcia and James Capps, hiding in a drainage ditch and took them into custody without incident.

Detectives believe Joseph Garcia and James Capps were inside the vehicle Robertson entered just prior to the shooting on Tuesday evening, and that they and Toby Garcia intended to rob Robertson.

Toby Garcia was booked into the Arlington City Jail on the murder warrant and was also charged with one count of evading. His murder charge will be upgraded to capital murder upon case filing, according to police.

Joseph Garcia and James Capps were each booked into the Arlington City Jail on capital murder and evading charges.

"Getting these suspects into custody took a tremendous team effort," said Chief of Police Al Jones.

"Our Homicide, Fugitive, SWAT, Gang, Violent Crime, and Aviation Units, along with our Community Action Team and Patrol officers all worked together seamlessly on this case to identify these suspects and get them off the streets."