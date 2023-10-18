Arrest made in robbery, murder of Dallas armored car guard; 2nd man sought

Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the September robbery and murder of an armored car guard.

On Sept. 1, 52-year-old David Ruback was delivering money for GardaWorld when he was confronted by an armed man and fatally shot.

Four days after the shooting, Dallas Police released surveillance video showing two people pull into a parking lot in a white Chevrolet Impala and stop near Ruback's parked armored car. After Ruback went into the business, both men got out of the vehicle, and the passenger, who was armed with a long gun, ran inside the business after Ruback.

Police said the passenger shot Ruback, picked up a large bag of cash, and ran out of the business.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Dallas Police said Wednesday that 21-year-old Genaro Rivera was the driver of the getaway car and that he'd been taken into custody earlier in the day.

Rivera, though he appeared on surveillance video to remain outside during the shooting and robbery, is facing a capital murder charge due to the law of parties felony murder rule which, in some circumstances, allows a person to be criminally responsible for the actions of another person.

It's not clear if Rivera has obtained an attorney and a bond amount has not yet been set.

At this time, investigators have not publicly identified the second man seen in the video or announced any other arrests.

Ruback's girlfriend told NBC 5 he was a 20-year employee of the company and hoped to retire soon. She said he'd recovered after having been shot on the job once before but that they didn't imagine it could happen again.

Dallas Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or homicide to contact Detective Reginald Woods at 214-283-4955 or by email at reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov.