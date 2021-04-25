KELLER

Arrest Made in Connection to Hit-and-Run That Killed Keller Man: Police

Feng Zhou, 58, was struck by an SUV on March 20

NBC 5 News

One man faces a second-degree felony charge in connection to the hit-and-run that killed a 58-year-old Keller man last month, police say.

Kevin Patrick Garrity was charged with an accident involving death in the collision that left Feng Zhou dead on March 20, Keller police said.

Zhou and his wife were walking in the grass in the 1100 block of Johnson Road when a gray SUV veered off the road and him, police said.

Zhou was struck a short distance from his home, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

This article tagged under:

KELLER
