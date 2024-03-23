Arrest made after missing child found in stranger's apartment, Sansom Park Police say

A man has been arrested after Samson Park Police said a child who went missing from their home was found inside his apartment on Friday.

Officers responded to a missing person call in the 2900 block of La Junta Street at the Sansom Bluff Apartments. The call was about a missing child, according to police.

Samson Park Police said authorities from Fort Worth, White Settlement, River Oak, Westworth Village, and Castleberry ISD Police responded to help with the search of the minor.

While officers looked for the child, they learned that the kid was in a man's apartment. Police said the man had no relations to the family of the missing child, and their discovery spurred a child investigation.

The man was later arrested for endangering a child. His name has not been released.

There are no reports of any injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.