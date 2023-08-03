Arrest made after 3 teen girls overdose on fentanyl, police say

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, around 4:50 p.m., Garland Police and Garland Fire Department Paramedics responded to three overdose calls. Two occurred in the 200 block of Coneflower Dr, at a restaurant, and the other in the 100 block of Coneflower Drive at a movie theatre. The involved parties were all teenage females.

The Garland Fire Department arrived on the scene and provided immediate medical attention, which included the administration of Narcan. The teen girls are now recovering at a local hospital, according to police.

Garland Detectives and Investigators from the Garland Narcotics Unit identified 19-year-old Erik Santos, as the person who supplied fentanyl pills to the victims of each overdose.

Santos is currently in the Garland Detention Center, charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced pills.

The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, police said.

To contact the Garland Police Department's Behavioral Health Unit for advice or answers, call 972-205-4604. Calls will be directed to the best resources available for fentanyl addiction, according to the department.