Arlington's municipal airport is now designated as a national airport.

The change comes as the Federal Aviation Administration updated its National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.

"The designation of National Airport in the NPIAS validates the current operational climate and based aircraft tenants utilizing the vast services provided at Arlington Municipal Airport. Obtaining the designation increases the amount of formula funding earmarked in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for our airport and enhances our project competitiveness for additional federal funding," Airport Manager Trent Ballard said.

Despite the designation change, the city said the airport's name will stay Arlington Municipal Airport.

City officials said in a statement that Arlington's airport is now one of 14 national airports in Texas and one of 107 in the United States.

The city has invested tens of millions into the airport in recent years while adding a 37,000-square-foot hangar for corporate aircraft, the nation's largest flight school, and a 13,875-square-foot training facility.

Officials said they have several other development plans in the works, including drainage improvements, apron expansion and an additional executive box hangar complex.

The development estimate for Arlington Municipal Airport over the next five years is roughly $59 million.

The airport is located south of Interstate 20 at Collins Street.