Arlington's Mayoral Candidates Speak to NBC 5

For the first time since 2015, Arlington will soon have a new Mayor. Mayor Jeff Williams has reached his term limits, and voters will decide who will be the next mayor in a runoff election.

Jim Ross, who received 47% of the vote in May, is a businessman, lawyer, and former police officer and is entering politics for the first time. He said jobs is priority number one.

“It’s not a one-tiered approach. It’s a multi-tiered approach. If I want to attract businesses here in Arlington, when they look at us they want to make sure our streets are safe, they want to make sure our infrastructure is well developed, and they want to make sure we have good schools here in Arlington,” said Ross.

Michael Glaspie received 21% percent of the vote. He has served on City Council, the Arlington ISD School Board, and is a minister.

“I guess they are sort of tied together. Making sure that we get completely out from under this pandemic and its impact, and of course economic recovery,” said Glaspie.

Economic recovery in a city that thrives on an entertainment district with two stadiums. We asked both candidates about expanding beyond that. Both candidates said to seek out new businesses.

“When you take under consideration the many things we have. We are the center of the metroplex, a thriving city. We have a tremendous university that we can use as a partner in this whole thing. You take all those elements together and position Arlington so we have a unique profile,” said Glaspie.

“We have to make Arlington attractive and not just for entertainment. You have to make Arlington attractive for other businesses to come in here. And the way we do it is just what we talked about. Bringing educational leaders together, working on our streets,” said Ross.

As the two get ready for Saturday’s runoff election, they do so in an election where turnout, is traditionally low.

“Our drive has been not only getting those voters back out but to get voters who didn't vote in the May election to come out for the first time,” said Ross.

“It is critical to be able to draw voters back out, so what you want is, there is a certain number of people who are just politically conscious, so those will vote. What you hope is that you can get the attention of some of the others,” said Glaspie.