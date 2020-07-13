Arlington to Distribute Free Masks to the Public in Drive-Thru Event Thursday

The City of Arlington will distribute thousands of free protective face masks to the public on Thursday.

According to the City of Arlington, the mask distribution as part of the City's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and help the economy recover.

Tarrant County provided the City of Arlington with thousands of disposable masks that will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis during the drive-thru event.

Arlington residents can pick up one box of 50 masks per vehicle between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center, located at 2101 Browning Drive in East Arlington.

The Texas Rangers also donated cloth masks that will also be available at the drive-thru while supplies last.

The City of Arlington said masks and face coverings are important tools in slowing the spread of the virus.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, both Tarrant County and the State of Texas issued orders requiring the use of masks or face coverings at businesses or in public when social distancing is not possible.

The county order is in effect until 6 a.m. on Aug. 3, and it applies to all entities in Tarrant County that provide goods or services directly to the public, the City of Arlington said.

Arlington has already distributed approximately 200,000 protective masks that were donated by Tarrant County as part of the City's Roadmap to Reopen and Recover.