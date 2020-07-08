Arlington

Arlington to Accept Applications for Housing Voucher Program Starting July 15

The Arlington Housing Authority will begin accepting applications for its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program beginning July 15, the city of Arlington announced Wednesday.

The open enrollment period will begin at 9 a.m. on July 15 and end at 9 a.m. on July 20.

The HCV program currently serves over 3,400 households in Arlington and provides financial assistance to enable eligible participants to lease existing rental units from private property owners who meet certain standards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arlington Housing Authority will only accept applications online here.

According to the Housing Authority's website, participating tenants pay approximately 30% of their adjusted income toward their rent, with the balance paid by the Housing Authority.

