Arlington Taylor Swift concertgoers used record amount of data, more than any Super Bowl

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record, with 28.9 terabytes of data used in the AT&T system for her April 2 concert.

By Sara Hummadi

Mat Hayward/tas23 | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Swifties, she did it again.

The Taylor Swift concert on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington recorded 28.9 terabytes (TB) of data usage, according to AT&T. That's the most data AT&T has ever recorded for a single stadium event.

Her concert on April 22 in Houston at NRG Stadium was the third highest, with 20.2 TB of data.

To put it into perspective, a single terabyte is equivalent to 200,000 photos or 400 hours of streaming video, AT&T said. That's 5.7 million photos or almost 12,000 hours of streaming video for one concert. And, that's just for AT&T users and not those on other phone networks.

The AT&T record beats any Super Bowl, with the 2023 Super Bowl generating 21 TB.

