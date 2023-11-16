A Taylor Swift-themed cruise sets sail in 2024: Here's what ‘Swifties' need to know about the fan-led experience

Taylor Swift fans are entering their cruise era.

The travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels announced it's organizing a fan-led cruise group for "Swifties" to come together and celebrate the singer and their fandom.

The cruise, which is not actually affiliated with Taylor Swift herself, will take place aboard the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas ship next fall.

The cruise sets sail from the Port of Miami on October 21, 2024 — the day after Swift ends her three-show run in the city. Prices start at $1,573 for double occupancy and the cost includes food and basic drinks like coffee and tea. For premium add-ons, guests will incur additional fees.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In an email with CNBC Make It, Royal Caribbean confirmed the Marvelous Mouse is organizing the cruise.

Jessica Malerman

According to the website, the team is working with Royal Caribbean to have Taylor Swift-themed events every night of the four-day sailing.

It all started when three travel agents, Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes, were on a work trip together and thinking about organizing an affinity group cruise. Malerman happened to be wearing a Taylor Swift shirt one of the days and the rest, they say, is history.

Malerman tells CNBC Make It they didn't think anyone would show up to a fan-led cruise. Now, since the announcement, the agents say not everyone who has inquired about the cruise will be able to attend because the demand is that high.

The trio started with a block of 50 staterooms. They now have 199 rooms blocked for this sailing and are anticipating they will all be booked as soon as they get through their waitlist.

"We want it to be a group where you can all enjoy each other's company and see the same people again and again and make friends like that," Malerman said. "Now it's a matter of managing that demand with our vision for the trip and not wanting that to change."

All of the details have not yet been confirmed and are subject to change. But for now, some of the planned events being reported include friendship bracelet swapping, karaoke, dance parties, nightly era outfit themes, and Swift trivia.

Reyes says now that they are sure to sell out, they are focused on making the events the best they can be.

"We want to be able to deliver and want the people that are booked in the group to recognize that we are going to be coming together for these events as a group," she says.

As of right now, the itinerary for the cruise includes visits to Royal Caribbean's private Bahamas island, CocoCay, and Nassau.

While there is no age requirement for this cruise, guests younger than 21 will not be assigned a room unless accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

"This age limit will be waived for children sailing with their parents or guardians in connecting staterooms; for underage married couples; and for active duty members of the United States or Canadian military," the website states.

Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Kari Dillon, the owner of the travel agency, tells CNBC Make It that the response to the cruise has been wild and is going to keep her agency in business for years to come.

"This wasn't a business goal for them. They wanted to put it together for fans and enjoy it alongside them and I'm very confident that with the three of them at the helm, that's exactly what will happen," Dillon says.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.