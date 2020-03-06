Arlington Police Try to Identify Serial Armed Robber

Police are trying to identify a man armed with a handgun who has robbed at least 13 times in the past two weeks in Arlington, and once each in Mansfield and Fort Worth.

The bandit has been captured on camera, but investigators don’t know who he is.

The man has robbed four CVS stores, two Walgreens stores, three restaurants, a bank and an animal hospital since Feb. 21, said Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook.

We need your help.



We have previously posted about a man who has committed multiple armed robberies of citizens & stores/restaurants.



We have 2 new pics after 3 additional offenses last night bringing total to over a dozen in Arlington.



Offenses in Mansfield & Ft.Worth also pic.twitter.com/A6qvpz8p8c — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) March 6, 2020

He robbed a CVS on Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard last Friday and also a customer who was outside the store at an ATM, Cook said.

On Thursday night, he robbed a Pizza Hut on North Collins Street, a Domino’s on Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard, and a Walgreens on New York Avenue, all in a little more than an hour, police said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is urged to call Arlington police or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.