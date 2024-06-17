Arlington police say they will release edited dashboard camera video Tuesday showing a shooting involving officers after a woman was gunned down by her ex.

According to the department, Chief Al Jones will show "relevant portions of dashboard camera footage" during a news briefing at about 1 p.m. The briefing will be streamed live at the top of this page.

Arlington officers fatally shot 42-year-old Shannon Boyd at "Red" Kane Park on June 9 after police said they saw him pull out a gun and shoot a 40-year-old woman during an argument. Police provided first aid to both Boyd and the victim, but he did not survive. The woman, police said, continues to recover at a hospital. It was previously reported that the man and woman were previously in a relationship.

The department only mentioned dashcam video and did not say whether any body camera video of the incident was available.

Both the criminal and administrative investigations into the incident remain ongoing. The officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.