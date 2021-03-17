Arlington Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Vehicle They Believe Involved in Drive-By Shooting

Arlington police are asking for help identifying the owner of a vehicle that may be connected to a shooting earlier this month.

Police said someone driving along the 800 block of Evening Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on March 1 started shooting a gun at homes.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Though bullets entered several homes, police say no one was injured. One bullet was even found in the bed of an 8-year-old, who was in another room at the time.

Police said surveillance video from a residential camera shows a car driving down the street and then moments later coming back at a faster speed and turning off of the street without stopping at the stop sign.

Investigators said the vehicle appears to be a white Ford Focus with very visible damage to the driver's side front quarter panel.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle should contact Detective Tham at 817-459-5692. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).