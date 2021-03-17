Arlington Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Vehicle They Believe Involved in Drive-By Shooting

Arlington police are asking for help identifying the owner of a vehicle that may be connected to a shooting earlier this month.
Police said someone driving along the 800 block of Evening Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on March 1 started shooting a gun at homes.
Though bullets entered several homes, police say no one was injured. One bullet was even found in the bed of an 8-year-old, who was in another room at the time.
Police said surveillance video from a residential camera shows a car driving down the street and then moments later coming back at a faster speed and turning off of the street without stopping at the stop sign.
Investigators said the vehicle appears to be a white Ford Focus with very visible damage to the driver's side front quarter panel.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle should contact Detective Tham at 817-459-5692. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).