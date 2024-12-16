Two killed in Arlington hit-and-run, search for driver ongoing

Two people are dead after police say a driver in Arlington hit them and took off. Officers are looking for a grey or silver Chevrolet Malibu with paper tags last seen on East Lamar Boulevard near Highway 360 late Sunday night.

“On December 15th at 11:30 at night, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lamar and Corporate Drive regarding an accident where a vehicle struck two pedestrians walking eastbound on Lamar,” Sgt. Alex Rosado, public information officer for Arlington Police said. “The suspect vehicle eastbound on Lamar.”

Police said the victims, a man and a woman, were walking along the sidewalk and hit from behind. The pair died on the scene.

“They're not doing anything wrong. They're where they're supposed to be. The car, for whatever reason, leaves the main roadway there, strikes them and immediately returns back into the roadway,” Rosado said.

While police have video of the crash, video will not be made public.

“Traffic cameras did record the incident. We're not going we don't have plans to release that video or even stills because of how graphic the video is. It is extremely graphic,” Rosado said. “The Chevy Malibu will have heavy front-end damage to include the windshield. We did locate parts on the scene.”

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle and driver that fled the scene.

“We will eventually figure out who this is. So, I would say to that person that we will find you eventually. The best thing you can do is at least come forward and take responsibility for what you've done,” Rosado said. “If you know who this is or you may have a friend that has a silver or gray Chevy Malibu with heavy furniture damage, all of a sudden, please give us a call. You can call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.”

The two victims have not been publicly identified, police said neither victim had an ID on them.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Crash Investigator Lee at (817) 575-8605 or Robert.Lee@ArlingtonTX.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.