Arlington Police Recruits Clean Up Rush Creek

The park cleanup took place Wednesday

By Logan McElroy

Eight police recruits in blue in a forest area.
Mary Boone

The newest members of the Arlington Police Department did their part this week to help clean up the environment.

Members of Academy Class 59 spent Wednesday picking up trash at Clarence Foster Park and Rush Creek.

The cleanup day was part of Unite Arlington weekend, which was previously delayed due to wet weather.

Photos: Arlington Police Academy Class 59 Clean Up Ross Creek

The area is a hard area to get to due to the surrounding environment, but the class said they were happy to serve the Arlington community.

The group said they are committed to serving the community, making the streets safe and ensuring they're clean too.

