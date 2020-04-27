Arlington Police Chief Announces Retirement

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announced Monday he was retiring, effective in June.

Johnson joined the department in 1997.

He rose through the ranks and was appointed interim chief in 2012 after he served in numerous roles, including spokesman.

“We have served together in times of greatness and in times of controversy,” Johnson wrote in an email to the department. “The support I have received from this department has been overwhelming.”

Johnson applied for Plano police chief in January and was named one of three finalists in November before he withdrew.

He did not reveal any future plans, but said he was proud of his work in Arlington.

“No one can truly be effective without community support, effective political leadership, and a dedicated workforce,” he said in a statement. “I was grateful to experience all three, and by working together, we have made our community better.”