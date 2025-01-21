$1 million Arlington Mega Millions ticket was 1 digit off from $1.22 billion prize

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Arlington last month was one digit away from winning a $1.2 billion jackpot.

The Texas Lottery said a Round Rock resident claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying a Quick Pick ticket at a 7-Eleven at 1315 North Collin Street in Arlington.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls (3-7-37-49-55) but not the Mega Ball (6). The Mega Ball selected on the Quick Pick ticket was 5, leaving the player tantalizingly close but still short of the grand prize jackpot.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

There was an out-of-state winner for the Dec. 27, $1.22 billion jackpot. If the ticket bought in Arlington ended up being a match, the winners would have split the jackpot.

After an out-of-state winner won last Friday's $113 million jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is $20 million.