Arlington ISD to Take Part in Statewide Rapid COVID-19 Test Program

Arlington ISD will take part in a statewide program to use rapid COVID-19 tests for symptomatic students and staff members, according to a Friday letter to district families.

The program will start Monday and uses BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 minutes, according to the district. The tests are administered using a nasal swab in the front of the nostril and are shown to have an accuracy rate of 97% to 98%, according to the Texas Education Agency.

The district said it will not screen students and staff members when they arrive on campus, but will test individuals who show symptoms of the coronavirus.

To get a tested, an in-person or hybrid learning student must be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and receive parent consent before a campus nurse can administer the test.

For more information on the statewide program, click here. Dallas ISD has also joined the rapid testing program.