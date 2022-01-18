Arlington ISD to Reopen COVID-19 Testing Site

Arlington ISD announced it will reopen a COVID-19 testing center for students and staff this week.

The testing site will open Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. at 1203 West Pioneer Parkway.

The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Online registration is required before entering the testing center.

Only Arlington ISD students and staff are eligible for testing at this site.

The center is now using the PCR test and results will take 48 hours.