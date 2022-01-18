Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD to Reopen COVID-19 Testing Site

NBC 5 News

Arlington ISD announced it will reopen a COVID-19 testing center for students and staff this week.

The testing site will open Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. at 1203 West Pioneer Parkway.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Online registration is required before entering the testing center.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

City Leaders Push to Increase Dallas Mobile Food Vendors

Colleyville 2 hours ago

Colleyville Synagogue Hostages Credit Their Survival to Training

Only Arlington ISD students and staff are eligible for testing at this site.

The center is now using the PCR test and results will take 48 hours.

This article tagged under:

Arlington ISDcovid-19 testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us