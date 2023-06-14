Arlington ISD appoints an interim superintendent for the summer

The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Stephen Wurtz as the district's interim superintendent Tuesday.

Wurtz's tenure begins Wednesday and will run through Aug. 31. He'll lead the district as the board continues its search for a permanent replacement for retiring superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

"We are pleased that Dr. Wurtz will serve in this role and we're confident he'll provide steady leadership during this transitional period," said Melody Fowler, board president of Arlington ISD. "He has a firm understanding of the district's strategic priorities, and we know he is committed to delivering superior educational opportunities to our students."

Wurtz assumes the role with 23 years of experience in education, 10 of those as the chief academic officer for the Arlington ISD.

"I'm honored to fill this role," said Wurtz. "My main focus will be maintaining a high-quality learning experience, ensuring smooth operations, and fostering a positive environment for students and staff."

The district named a lone finalist to replace Cavazos in early May, but during the mandatory 30-day waiting period the candidate opted to stay in her current position at the Gregory-Portland ISD.