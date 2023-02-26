Arlington Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Season, Starting at $15 Per Hour

The Arlington Parks and Recreation Department is starting its hiring process for summer lifeguards.

This year, the city's goal is the expand its operating hours at all city aquatics locations, but the city has to overcome a lifeguard shortage that required them to cut operating hours by nearly 50% at three of their five outdoor pools last summer by securing enough lifeguards to comply with safety standards.

The city is hoping to hire close to 120 seasonal employees for this summer ranging from pool managers, lifeguards, water safety instructors and cashiers to operate all facilities.

"Our intent is to be fully staffed and operational so that we can provide a much-needed aquatics experience for the community," said Courtni Anderson, City of Arlington aquatics manager. "We know that our community pools play an important role in the quality of life for our residents, especially during our hot Texas months. We are thinking outside the box with staff recruitment and ensuring that we are going the distance to provide safe and fun pools all summer long."

To attract people to the positions, the city said they are increasing starting pay and will cover the cost of training, certifications, uniforms and equipment.

Increased starting pay for lifeguards to $15 an hour

Increased starting pay for cashiers to $10.50 an hour

Provides cost of training and certifications

Provides cost of all uniforms and equipment

Applicants do have to meet certain requirements in order to become a lifeguard. The requirements include:

Must be age 15 and over

Swim 300 yards nonstop; this is not a timed swim

Tread water for two minutes

Retrieve a 10-pound brick from the 12-foot-deep well. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point

Click here to visit the Arlington Parks & Recreation seasonal positions webpage to apply online.