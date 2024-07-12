Arlington Fire Department prepares for All-Star Week soaring temperatures

The Arlington Fire Department (AFD) and their partners are preparing for the thousands that we visit the city for the MLB All-Star Week in the summer sun.

There will be cooling stations across All-Star Village and throughout activities that stretch across the entertainment district. Visitors are encouraged to duck into the E-sports arena for breaks in the air conditioning.

Firefighters will have response teams with ice and water.

First responders will be visible and ready to help.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“You'll see the firefighters and police officers out there clearly identified. And we encourage people that if they feel like they need help locating one of the cooling stations, first aid tents, or just help overall to seek help sooner rather than later,” AFD Special Events Chief Jon Padilla said.

Padilla also the department’s canines would have boots on to deal with the hot concrete.