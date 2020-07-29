Arlington Conducting Sprays Following 7 Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples

Arlington will conduct targeted ground spraying for mosquitoes after it confirmed seven positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples.

The spraying will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is spraying for mosquitoes in the following locations:

South Cooper Street at West Lovers Lane

Eden Road at West Lynn Creek Drive

Forestwood Drive at Arbor Oaks Drive

Helen Drive at Hadley Drive

Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive

Sherry Street at Pioneer Parkway

Forest Edge Drive at Park Row Drive

The town of Pantego has also confirmed one positive West Nile virus mosquito sample in an area that borders Arlington.

The city says even though the positive trap location was in Pantego, the CDC recommended a targeted ground spraying distance from the trap location that will include a portion of the city of Arlington.

That area will be Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway