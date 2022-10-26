Arlington Breaks Ground on New High-End Residences Near Stadiums

If you pass through the Arlington Entertainment District on a non-game day, you’ll still see a flurry of activity near Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. Much of the sights and sounds now revolve around constant construction like at the site of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said the area known for iconic stadiums is evolving rapidly.

“This has turned into more than just a sporting venue location,” Ross said.

Ross was joined Wednesday by members of the Rangers, including in a rare public appearance, owner Ray Davis and former catcher Jim Sundberg.

“One Rangers Way” is set to be the first residential development within walking distance of AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and the Rangers’ former home, now called Choctaw Stadium.

“Had you asked me 10 years ago, we’re going to have high-end living in the middle of the entertainment district – I’d think what are you talking about,” Ross said Wednesday.

Ross said having people live in the entertainment district 24/7 is the logical next step - and a luxurious one too.

Renderings for the 300 apartment-unit “One Rangers Way” project feature a variety of planned high-end amenities including a variety of co-working spaces and an outdoor pool with a swim-up bar.

The resort-style apartment community is set to open towards the end of 2024, the same year as the opening of the new convention center and the National Medal of Honor Museum.