Multi-Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran is bringing his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (aka "Mathematics" tour) to North America next year.

His first stop? North Texas!

The singer-songwriter will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 6, 2023.

If you went to the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday afternoon, you may have noticed a cryptic math equation on the "Jerry-Tron" at AT&T Stadium.

That math problem equals May 6, 2023, the date of Sheeran's DFW performance!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. However, you can register for Ticketmaster's #VerifedFan sale as of Monday at 9 a.m. The Verified Fan presale begins Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 13.

ED SHEERAN'S NORTH AMERICAN “+ – = ÷ x TOUR” DATES

May 6 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (+ x)

May 13 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (+ x)

May 20 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (+ x)

May 27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (+ x)

June 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (+ x)

June 10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (+ x)

June 17 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (+ *)

June 24 — Landover, MD @ FedEx Field (+ *)

July 1 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (+ *)

July 8 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (+ *)

July 15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (+ *)

July 22 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (+ %)

Sheeran has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards, winning four, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Thinking Out Loud."