Cowboys Season Opener Brings Big Business for Arlington Restaurants, Bars

The big game Sunday marking the Dallas Cowboys season opener meant big businesses for many restaurants and bars in Arlington and across North Texas.

Michelle Schexnater, general manager of Tipsy Oak in Arlington, said her staff is ready for the new season.

“People are coming out. They’re hanging out. They’re energetic. We thrive off that,” Schexnayter said. “We have staff that’s been like choking at the bit for this stuff. So, this is their time to shine. They’re in the background, like yeah!”

Two hours before kickoff Sunday, fans were filling up Tipsy Oak. Schnexnayter said the crowd size was comparable to most game days.

“The comeback is great. It is so nice to see people socializing and coming together and creating memories,” she said. “Even if you’re not a football fan, like, the energy is so contagious.”

Rhett Long and his friends drove from Austin to Arlington for the game. The last time Long said they were at Tipsy Oak was in January 2022, when the Cowboys lost to the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Long said he had big hopes for the season.

“I’d love to say 16-0, but I say we win the division…14-3,” he said.

Other fans had their own predictions.

“Cowboys, Buffalo…rematch…in the Super Bowl,” one fan said.

The Dallas Cowboys remain StubHub’s best-selling NFL team for the sixth time, according to overall ticket sales. StubHub reports the upcoming game Sunday night is seeing nearly double the ticket demand of the Bills-Rams game on Sept. 8. Data from StubHub also shows demand for the Cowboys has nearly doubled since 2021 with ticket sales increasing by 90% in comparison to last season.

Tailgating outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Cowboys fans are hoping for a win against Tom Brady's Buccaneers and hopefully, another championship