Arlington 3-vehicle crash leaves one dead

A three-vehicle crash left one person dead in Arlington Monday morning.

Arlington police were called at 9:08 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 to a three-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of West Division Street.

Investigators determined a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the westbound lanes of West Division Street when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes of oncoming traffic and struck a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.

Material from inside the truck bed of the 2011 Silverado, flew off and struck a 2012 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the 2001 Silverado was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the 2011 Silverado, 44-year-old Guerrero Madrid Salgado, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Salgado was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to police.

Once Salgado is cleared by medical staff, he will be booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of possession of controlled substance.

The driver of the 2012 Toyota Camry did not sustain any injuries and was released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.