Appeals Court Upholds Brenda Delgado's Conviction in Murder for Hire Plot

A Dallas woman's conviction for her involvement in a murder for hire plot has been upheld by an appeals court.

Brenda Delgado was found guilty of capital murder in 2019 for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of 35-year-old Dallas dentist Dr. Kendra Hatcher.

She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for hiring two people to kill Hatcher, who was shot in the parking garage of her Uptown apartment building in September 2015.

Prosecutors said at the time that Delgado was jealous of Hatcher's relationship with Delgado's ex, Ricardo Paniagua.

Delgado recruited Kristopher Love, who has been convicted of being the triggerman, and Crystal Cortes, the getaway driver, in her plot to kill Hatcher.

Love, 35, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in October 2019. Cortes, 27, pleaded guilty to murder and struck a deal for a 35-year sentence for her testimony against Love and Delgado.