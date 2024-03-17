A day after Dallas Police found a man shot to death during a welfare check, another homicide investigation has been launched for a separate shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the 4700 block of Colwick Drive around 5:10 a.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police found the body of a person who had been shot multiple times. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

On Saturday around 12:45 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 1700 block of Mentor Avenue, which is roughly six minutes away from Colwick Drive.

When authorities arrived at that scene, they found an unconscious 31-year-old Christopher Hawkins lying on the ground outside of a home with a gunshot wound. Hawkins was ultimately pronounced dead despite the efforts of medical personnel.

The police department did not say if both fatal shootings were connected, and there is no information about the suspect's description in the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.