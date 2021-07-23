Amid Travel Surge, North Texas Blogger Shares Adventures Close to Home

It's being called "revenge travel,” that post-vaccine, post-shutdown travel boom. But while it’s led to a surge in travel-related costs, a North Texas travel blogger says there’s an alternative closer to home.

"We're the size of several countries, so surely we have several countries worth of attractions,” said Jessica Serna.

It’s a point Serna’s made a career out of proving.

In the three years since she started her blog, My Curly Adventures, Serna said she and her husband have taken and documented more than 60 trips.

My Curly Adventures

Those have included surfing the sands of Monahans, stepping back in time exploring a medieval castle in Bellville and rope swinging into Wimberly's crystal blue spring.

"To realize that you don't have to travel far to have this incredible experience. Like, we have magic in our own backyards is one thing I like to say,” said Serna.

Serna said sometimes, that means exploring North Texas.

The day she was interviewed for this story, Serna and her husband had ventured to Lake Ray Hubbard for a picnic and sunset sail aboard the Sea Wolf.

Serna said cities like Rockwall, or perhaps Canton, may not be top of mind but can pack a weekend full of adventure for travelers turned off by the recent surge in travel costs thanks to renewed interest in the wake of the pandemic.

She added, it's also a way to preserve the places that make Texas truly special.

"Especially right now, so many small businesses have been affected. So when you go to these small towns, you're eating at the mom-and-pop shops. You're going and shopping the little boutiques, staying in these little inns where people have just put so much heart into it,” said Serna.

With a passion for helping people realize they don’t need extensive time off or money to travel, Serna’s just released a guide sharing more than 50 Texas trips under $50.